Oregon's Penei Sewell opts out of upcoming season to prepare for 2021 NFL Draft

The best offensive lineman in college football is opting out of the 2020-21 season.

Penei Sewell, the starting left tackle for the Oregon Ducks and a projected top-5 Draft pick announced on social media Monday that he will not play the 2020-21 season to prepare for the 2021 NFL Draft.

“There are no words to adequately express how blessed I feel for having played football for the past two seasons at the best school in the country, the University of Oregon,” Sewell wrote. “The love and support I received has been overwhelming, and I could not be more grateful. But ever since I was little, I have dreamt of playing professional football. Accordingly, after long thought, prayer and many conversations with my family, I have decided to opt out of the 2020-21 college football season and prepare for the 2021 NFL Draft.”

Sewell is the reigning Outland Trophy winner and did not allow a sack last season. The 6-foot-6, 330-pound left tackle had a run-blocking grade of 95.3 from Pro Football Focus and was third with a pass-blocking grade of 91.1.

He also was a unanimous first-team All-American selection.

The Pac-12 announced in August it would postpone all sports until Spring 2021, which included college football. Sewell could have added a year of eligibility heading into 2021 but he will leave after just two seasons.

The Ducks do still have Penei Sewell's brother, Noah, who is a five-star inside linebacker and committed to Oregon over Alabama, Georgia, LSU and Utah.

