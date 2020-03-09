Oregon's Payton Pritchard named Pac-12 Men's Basketball Player of the Year

Oregon's Payton Pritchard joins Ron Lee, Terrell Brandon, Luke Ridnour, Joseph Young and Dillon Brooks as the only Ducks to be named Men's Basketball Player of the Year. Pritchard's 1,000 career points, 400 career rebounds and 400 career assists puts him alongside UO Hall of Famers Ron Lee and Luke Jackson the only players in program history to achieve those milestones. During the regular season, Pritchard averaged 20.5 points per game (46.8 FG%), 4.3 rebounds per game and 5.5 assists per game. He is also a finalist for the Wooden and Cousy Awards and Naismith and Robertson Trophies for National Player of the Year.

