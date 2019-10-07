Oregon fans continually comment on Oregon's "boring" offense this season. This is in large part because fans grew accustomed to the high-flying offense of seasons past that boosted exciting offensive highlights led by former Oregon coach and offensive mastermind Chip Kelly. Those days are long gone, teams caught up to the pace and Oregon's current offensive approach is less dazzle and more grind.

The Ducks aren't going to score 40+ points per game.

Thanks to their elite defense, they don't need to.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

In Oregon's 17-7 win over California, the Duck defense once again came through to keep Oregon in the game, forcing seven Cal three-and-outs and two turnovers.

However, a (slightly) more exciting Oregon offense may be on the horizon.

In coach Mario Cristobal's Monday press conference, he detailed the importance and desire to complete more explosion plays. Without its starting quarterback, Cal averaged more yards per completion than Oregon (11.2 to 10.7).

"I feel like we are either getting tackled, tripped up in that 11-15 yard range," Cristobal said. "We all know when you have an explosive play, your percentage of scoring a touchdown on those particular drives goes up exponentially. It is a huge goal of ours."

Oregon is averaging 4.5 yards per rushing attempt and 8.3 yards per catch through five games this season. The Ducks rank 47th nationally in passing plays of 20-plus yards.

Coach Cristobal is putting a major point of emphasis on adding to Oregon's 34 plays of 20+ yards (which includes interceptions, punt returns, kick returns, passing and rushing plays).

[The addition of three explosive wide receivers will help that]

Story continues

The Ducks aren't going back to the days of Chip Kelly but they are working on breaking through and achieving more explosive plays (that make fans jump to their feet) in attempt to get more touchdowns on the board.

Is Oregon's offense boring? Maybe. But here's why it doesn't matter... originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest