Oregon's Noah Sewell on preseason Butkus Award watch list originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Oregon's Noah Sewell was one of the best linebackers in the Pac-12 last season, and now he is one of 51 linebackers on the watch list for the 2021 Butkus Award - given annually to the best linebacker in the nation.

Sewell had an incredible freshman year for Oregon in 2020 and was named the Pac-12 defensive freshman of the year.

As a true freshman, Sewell finished with 45 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, and 2.0 sacks. He became the first true freshman since Troy Dye in 2016 to lead the Ducks in tackles and was one of just two true freshmen in the FBS, and the only one in a Power 5 conference, to lead their team in tackles.

According to Pro Football Focus, Sewell had a player grade of 70.5, ranking as the sixth-best linebacker in the conference overall in 2020.

The younger Sewell brother had a standout performance against rival Oregon State when he totaled,10 tackles, two of which were tackles for loss (TFL). He became just the second Oregon freshman since 2000 to record double-digit tackles and multiple TFL in the same game.

Exceptional football runs in the Sewell family. Sewell's older brother, former Oregon lineman Penei Sewell, was drafted No.7 overall by the Detroit Lions in the 2021 NFL Draft.