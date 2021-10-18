Oregon's Noah Sewell earns Pac-12 Freshman of the Week accolades

Oregon inside linebacker Noah Sewell named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week, presented by Nextiva for Week Seven, for Monday, Oct. 18. Sewell led Oregon's defense in a 24-17 win over Cal with 12 tackles while adding a sack, 1.5 tackles for loss, a pass breakup and a QB hurry. Follow Pac-12 football this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 football to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.