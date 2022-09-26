Oregon's Mase Funa earns Pac-12 Defensive Lineman of the Week, presented by Nextiva, following game-sealing pick-six

No. 13 Oregon football’s Mase Funa has been named Pac-12 Defensive Lineman of the Week, presented by Nextiva for Week Four, for Monday, Sept. 26. Playing at Washington State, Funa picked off an errant throw and returned it for a score to seal the Ducks win over the Cougars. Follow Pac-12 football this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 football to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.