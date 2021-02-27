Oregon's LJ Figueroa on Chris Duarte: ‘One of the best teammates I've ever played with’

Pac-12 Networks' Ashley Adamson and Matt Muehlebach speak with LJ Figueroa following Oregon men's basketball 74-63 victory against California on Saturday, Feb. 27 in Berkeley. Figueroa put together his fourth double-double of the season, tying a game-high 20 points and grabbing a career-high 14 rebounds against the Golden Bears. Oregon improves to 16-5 overall and 11-4 in Pac-12 play.

