Oregon's LJ Figueroa on Chris Duarte: ‘One of the best teammates I've ever played with’

Tiger Woods was on Friday moved to a new hospital in Los Angeles to continue his recovery from Tuesday’s car crash that left him requiring a career-threatening operation. The 45-year-old is hopeful he can return to his Florida this week after intensive surgery on his lower right leg, that stabilised compound fractures of his tibia and fibula and put a rod and screws into his shattered ankle. “Woods was transferred to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for continuing orthopaedic care and recovery," a spokesperson from Harbor-UCLA Medical Center said. “It was an honour to provide orthopaedic trauma care to one of our generation's greatest athletes.” With unsubstantiated reports in America claiming that Woods has been in touch with friends via text saying, “it cannot end this way”, one of his longest confidantes painted a more prosaic picture. Notah Begay, the former PGA Tour pro who was in college with Woods, simply expressed relief that Woods is progressing. "The good news is Tiger has moved to a critical part in this whole recovery phase," Begay said. "He is post-surgery now and nothing seems to be critical at the moment. "The most important thing is that he has also been able to receive some communication from family and some limited visitation, trying to create this safety net and support network around him to try and push him through this whole situation.”