Oregon's likelihood to win Pac-12 title surges

Oregon got its first win of the 2019 football season in a big way, dominating Nevada 77-6 on Saturday. The No. 15 Ducks' 77 points tied a program modern era record, the Autzen Stadium scoring record and paid up as three-touchdown favorites.

The Ducks are five touchdown favorites in week two. Next up, Oregon hosts Montana (2-0) in its non-conference finale. The Ducks overmatch the Grizzlies and it shows in the betting line, in which Oregon is favored by 36.5 points.

By the way, the Ducks odds are now bettable at the Chinook Winds Casino sportsbook in Lincoln City, Oregon.

The home opener blowout eased knee-jerk concerns that UO couldn't contend in the Pac-12 Conference after losing to No. 8 Auburn.

Oregon's scoreboard wasn't the only interesting Pac-12 scoreboard in week two. Cal upset then-No. 14 Washington after more than two and a half hour delay because of severe weather. USC rolled to a 45-20 victory over then-No. 23 Stanford behind freshman quarterback Kedon Slovis in his first start. Utah and Washington State both dominated.

In short, the conference title is wide open.

Oregon opened 2019 with a 35.2 percent chance of winning the Pac-12 North and conference title, according to ESPN' s football power index. Following week two, Oregon's likelihood to win the division and the title have surged to 52.4 percent. Utah is second with a 19.7 percent projection to win the conference championship game.

Oregon's current win-loss total projection is 9.9 wins. The Ducks are projected to win in the rest of their games. The lowest win-probable game? Oregon's game at USC on Nov. 2nd where the FPI gives the Ducks a 61.1 percent chance to beat the Trojans.

What do you think will be Oregon's toughest game?

