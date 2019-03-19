Oregon's Kelly Graves talks bracket reveal, Ducks' preparation for the NCAA Tournament

Pac-12 Networks' Ashley Adamson and Mary Murphy catch up with Oregon head coach Kelly Graves following the release of the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament bracket. No. 2 Oregon (29-4) will open against No. 15 Portland State (25-7) in the first round of the tournament. Against PSU, Oregon holds a 27-10 all-time record including 26-2 in the last 28 meetings. The Ducks and the Vikings will square off on Friday at 6 p.m. PT/ 7 p.m. MT at Matthew Knight Arena.

