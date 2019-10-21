Oregon's Justin Herbert named Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week after 4-touchdown performance

After connecting for 24 of 38 passes for 280 yards and four touchdowns in Oregon's 35-31 comeback win at Washington, quarterback Justin Herbert wins Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week honors for Week 8. Herbert threw a touchdown pass in all four quarters, with the final two erasing a 31-21 second-half deficit; he hit the game-winner with 5:10 to play. The game was Herbert's third this season with four passing touchdowns – the seventh of his career – and extended his streak of consecutive games with a touchdown pass to 35, the longest streak in the nation.

