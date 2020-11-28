Oregon's Jamal Hill, Daewood Davis not suited up against Oregon State originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

A few pieces to the Oregon Ducks secondary were not present for warmups ahead of the 124th chapter of the Oregon vs. Oregon State rivalry.

Erik Skopil of 247Sports reported that starting nickel Jamal Hill, corner Daewood Davis and five-star freshman corner Dontae Manning weren’t seen warming up as the Ducks took the field prior to the 4:30 PM (PT) kickoff at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Oregon.

I do not see Jamal Hill, Dontae Manning or Daewood Davis today. That's three guys in the secondary missing.



JR Waters, typically a WR, is again working with the defensive backs. — Erik Skopil (@Erik_Skopil) November 28, 2020

It is unclear why these three aren't warming up ahead of kickoff, but it's common throughout the Pac-12 conference and college football as a whole that contact tracing of COVID-19 may be the cause.

Hill took over the starting nickel spot in place of Jevon Holland, who opted out of this season to prepare for the 2021 NFL Draft. Hill, a 6’1”, 200-pound sophomore, has recorded seven total tackles and four pass breakups through three games so far this 2020 season.

Junior corner Daewood Davis has been primarily used in a backup role through his three-year career at Oregon, but Davis’ versatility can be seen all over the field, both at wide receiver and corner for the Ducks.

Manning was a five-star prospect coming out of high school and is expected to have a long, prosperous career as a Duck. Both Manning and Davis are listed behind sophomore Mykael Wright as field corners in the Oregon secondary.