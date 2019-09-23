Oregon's Gus Cumberlander earns Pac-12 Defensive Lineman of the Week honors

After recording 1.5 sacks and three tackles during Oregon's 21-6 win at Stanford, Gus Cumberlander wins Pac-12 Defensive Lineman of the Week honors. Cumberlander recorded the second multi-sack (1.5 or more) game of his career, and contributed to an Oregon pass rush that had five sacks and helped limit Stanford to just 120 passing yards. The Ducks held their third consecutive opponent without a touchdown for the first time since 1935 and are one of three FBS teams that haven't allowed a touchdown in the first half this season.

