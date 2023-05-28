Oregon's Greg Solhaug withdraws, subbed out at NCAAs after tee impales foot

Getty Images

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Oregon will begin Sunday’s third round of the NCAA Championship six shots outside the top 15. If the Ducks want to make the 54-hole cut and play Monday with a chance at qualifying for match play, however, they will have to do so without junior Greg Solhaug.

Solhaug injured his foot on the 11th hole after he stepped on a wooden golf tee, which then went through his shoe and impaled his foot, according to a Golfweek report and confirmed to GolfChannel.com by several witnesses on the scene. Solhaug, who was 2 over through 10 holes at the time, was tended to by tournament medical staff before being forced to withdraw.

The NCAA provided this statement: “Oregon student-athlete Gregory Solhaug suffered a foot injury during the second round of the NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championships and was forced to withdraw from competition. Oregon, which completed Saturday’s second round with four players, will have the option to substitute another player into their team lineup for subsequent competition rounds, as they deem appropriate.”

With Solhaug unable to finish, the Ducks had to count Greyson Leach’s 7-over 77 in Round 2. Gabriel Hari was subbed in for Solhaug for Round 3.

Oregon head coach Casey Martin said Sunday morning that Solhaug was "doing OK."

Solhaug's injury wasn't the only serious injury to take place Saturday at Grayhawk. A few holes before Solhaug stepped on the tee, he hit an errant shot that struck Erin Stark, the mother of Texas player Brian Stark. The senior said Sunday that his mother suffered a fractured finger and required a splint, though he expected her to be back out to watch his third round.