Oregon's gambles fail, USC in turmoil plus picks for college football Week 8 | Podcast

You can never say that Dan Lanning plays it safe. The Oregon coach gambled on multiple fourth-down calls that didn't pay off in a loss to Washington. The last one near midfield in the final minutes led to the Huskies winning the game with a late touchdown. Were those calls justified or were they the reason the Ducks are now without much margin for error in their bid to make the College Football Playoff?

It was also a frustrating weekend for Southern California with Caleb Williams throwing three interceptions in a 48-20 loss to Notre Dame. The poor individual and team performance probably end the quest for Williams to repeat as the Heisman Trophy winner. It also raises questions about Lincoln Riley's current status and future. Is he there for the long-term?

Week 8 bring a huge matchup in the Big Ten with No. 3 Ohio State hosting No. 6 Penn State in the first game that will sort out the race in the East. The Nittany Lions haven't won in Columbus since 2011, but have a team capable of reaching the playoff. Elsewhere, USC tries to rebound against Utah and Alabama faces a challenge from Tennessee.

Dan Wolken and Paul Myerberg discusses these issues and more in this week's version of the College Football Fix.

