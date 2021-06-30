Oregon's Dana Altman talks with Andy Katz about recruitment, getting fans back, and more
Andy Katz catches up with Oregon men's basketball head coach Dana Altman during the offseason to discuss a number of topics, including Chris Duarte's lottery pick buzz, Oregon's strengths at recruiting from the transfer portal, and how the Ducks plan to get back to normal for the 2021-22 season. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for men's basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.