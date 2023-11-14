Oregon's Dan Lanning shuts down Texas A&M coach speculation: 'I'm not going anywhere'

It doesn't take long watching Dan Lanning to know how passionate he is, and that came through during his media availability on Monday.

The Oregon coach has been tied to the now-vacant Texas A&M position after the Aggies fired Jimbo Fisher on Sunday. He has found incredible success in a season-plus with the Ducks, and is considered a premium candidate for much of the country. That and his SEC ties as Georgia defensive coordinator make him make even more sense for the dreamers in College Station.

TOPPMEYER: Who will Texas A&M football hire after Jimbo Fisher? Consider these candidates | Toppmeyer

Lanning, however, made no bones about his commitment to Oregon in talking to the media.

Dan Lanning completely shuts down any rumor of him leaving Oregon.



"I'm not concerned about getting a better contract. I'm taken care of extremely well here. ...I am not motivated by that. I am motivated by winning. I am motivated by being elite here." pic.twitter.com/HX3qjq8OiA — Matt Prehm (@MattPrehm) November 14, 2023

"We talk about outside noise a lot in our program," Lanning said. "The reality here is one: My name and our program would never be a topic of conversation for another school if we didn't have something here that everybody else wanted. And the reason we have something here that everybody else wants, that's because of what our players, our coaches, the support that exists here at Oregon have created."

Lanning then gave even stronger language.

"I think I've been really really clear here since Day 1: Everything I want exists right here," he continued. "I'm not going anywhere. There's zero chance that I would be coaching somewhere else. I've got unfinished business here, there's a lot that I wanna accomplish here at Oregon. My No. 1 priority is being elite here at Oregon."

Finally, Lanning pivoted into his recruiting pitch while acknowledging the Ducks' expansive resource pool.

"We have the resources, the tools. Anybody who can't understand why you'd wanna be at this place doesn't understand exactly what exists here. ... With a 13-year-old, a 12-year-old, and a 10-year-old. To be able to raise your family in a community like this. To be able to compete for championships and have the ability to get the resources you need. ... I'm taken care of extremely well here at Oregon."

REQUIRED READING: Both Zach Arnett, Jimbo Fisher fired after Mississippi State's 51-10 loss to Texas A&M

Lanning, of course, is just one of a list of viable candidates for the Aggies to pursue, but he was largely speculated as the top name regardless of realism. Oregon is 9-1 (6-1 Pac-12) this year and striving for a rematch against Washington in the Pac-12 title game.

Texas A&M's coaching search may spook a few successful programs looking to return their coaches. Based off Lanning's comments, it doesn't seem Oregon has much to worry about for the moment.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Dan Lanning shuts down Texas A&M coach speculation, recommits to Oregon