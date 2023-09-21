Oregon's cleats will change colors with heat during Colorado game. See what they look like.

The No. 10 Oregon Ducks will debut new, color-changing Nike cleats vs. Colorado on Saturday.

The Oregon Ducks football team has long been known for its many unique uniform designs and color combinations. With the Colorado Buffaloes, perhaps the most talked-about team in college football, coming to town on Saturday, the Ducks are bringing their own heat with their latest uniform innovation.

As the temperature rises when Oregon hosts Colorado at Autzen Stadium on Saturday afternoon, keep an eye on the players' cleats. The Ducks will be taking the field wearing heat-activated, color-changing Nike Vapor Edge KF Dunks.

Here's what to know about the cutting edge footwear, and what the shoes will look come gameday.

Oregon Ducks uniforms vs. Colorado

The Ducks will wear their matte black helmets, a green uniform with yellow numbers and black pants over their new cleats against Colorado on Saturday.

The cleats initially look like a generic Nike design: all black with the company's trademark white "swoosh" along the sides. "Buck" is printed on the back heel as a tribute to Nike co-founder and Oregon alum Phil Knight, whose nickname is Buck.

However, once the shoes are exposed to heat, whether that be from air temperature or friction with the turf, the shoes become a vibrant, watercolor-like blend of green, yellow, blue and red.

These brand new cleats were originally the idea of Kenny Farr, Oregon's Football Equipment Administrator.

Colorado vs. Oregon kickoff time, channel

Oregon's new cleats will make their debut Saturday, Sept. 30 in their top-20 clash with No. 19 Colorado. The game kicks off at 3:30 ET on ESPN.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Colorado vs. Oregon: Ducks uniforms feature color-changing cleats