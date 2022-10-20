Oregon's Christian Gonzalez chats with Bruce Feldman ahead of big UCLA game
Oregon cornerback Christian Gonzalez sat down with Bruce Feldman before the No. 10-ranked Ducks take on No. 9 UCLA on Saturday in Eugene.
Oregon cornerback Christian Gonzalez sat down with Bruce Feldman before the No. 10-ranked Ducks take on No. 9 UCLA on Saturday in Eugene.
Week 8 of the 2022 college football season features several high-profile matchups, including a Pac-12 showdown between UCLA and Oregon.
To keep up with all the action, we’re laying out the schedule, complete with game times and broadcast details as they become available.
Alabama football coach Nick Saban released a statement about Jermaine Burton and a postgame incident after Tennessee.
Jesse Winker, a first-round draft pick of the Reds in 2012, played in Cincinnati for five seasons before a March trade sent him to Seattle.
Sam Westmoreland was a freshman offensive lineman on the Mississippi State football team.
It sounds like Eagles offensive lineman Jason Kelce would have less tolerance for Tom Brady barking at him on the sideline than Brady's Buccaneers teammates did last weekend.
Nearly one year after Gary Patterson “resigned” from TCU it’s apparent that his departure was necessary
Rory McIlroy has dared to open his rift with Greg Norman yet further by declaring that it is his mission to spend 332 weeks as world No 1 – one more than the controversial LIV Golf chief executive.
“We will measure our success in terms of how many lives we can affect positively.”
NBC Sports analyst Kyle Petty explains why Bubba Wallace should have been suspended the rest of the year for intentionally wrecking Kyle Larson.
Kawhi Leonard explained to reporters on Wednesday why he didn't watch the Warriors-Lakers opening night matchup.
Late in the fourth quarter of the Warriors' 123-109 win over the Lakers, Steph Curry proved just how tough he can be to guard.
Nolan Arenado, Mookie Betts and Paul Goldschmidt are among the 60 finalists named by Rawlings for 2022 Gold Glove Awards. Check out all the finalists here.
The University of Wisconsin said the unauthorized sharing is a significant and wrongful invasion of the student-athletes’ privacy."
Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden got a little ahead of himself with a taunt during Tuesday night's regular-season opener vs. the Boston Celtics.
Thirty-one NFL owners voted to permit a contract extension for commissioner Roger Goodell on Tuesday. Here's how much Goodell makes in a single season.
Charles Robinson is joined by Charles McDonald and Jori Epstein to discuss infighting between NFL owners, Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Christian McCaffrey & the lack of scoring offense in 2022.
With Mac Jones now ready to play, who will be the starting QB moving forward for the Patriots?
Damion Lee knocked down a clutch game-winning jump shot in the Phoenix Suns win over the Dallas Mavericks.
A few high-profile quarterbacks have faced struggles in the first six weeks of the season. But how much they are to blame for their teams’ shortcomings is variable