Oregon's Chris Duarte leads Ducks to LA sweep to earn Pac-12 Men's Basketball Player of the Week honors

Oregon's Chris Duarte wins Pac-12 Men's Basketball Player of the Week honors after leading the ducks to a pair of home wins over UCLA and USC. The junior guard set a Matthew Knight Arena record with eight steals against the Trojans, and became the first Division I player in 21 years to record at least 30 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists in a game. Duarte followed that game up with a 24-point performance against UCLA.

