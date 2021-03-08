Oregon's Chris Duarte collects fourth career Pac-12 Men's Basketball Player of the Week honors
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Pac-12 announced its 15th weekly honors of the 2020-21 men's basketball season as presented by Nextiva and Oregon's Chris Duarte is named Pac-12 Men's Basketball Player of the Week. Duarte ties Dillon Brooks and Blair Rasmussen for an Oregon program record of four career Men's Basketball Player of the Week selections. The Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year finalist averaged 18.3 points on 57 percent shooting (17-30), including 58 percent behind the arc (7-12), along with 4.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists to help Oregon go 3-0 and clinch its second consecutive Pac-12 regular-season title.