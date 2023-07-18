Oregon's Bucky Irving and Brandon Dorlus are preseason first-team all-Pac-12 selections

A big season is expected from Oregon running back Bucky Irving, who heads into fall camp as a preseason first-team all-Pac-12 selection.

Few knew what the Ducks had when Bucky Irving showed up last offseason to join a crowded Oregon running back room.

There will be no surprises this fall.

Irving was named to the preseason all-Pac-12 first-team on Tuesday by media members who cover the conference, as was senior defensive end Brandon Dorlus. Overall, the Ducks had 14 players earn preseason recognition, second most for any team in the Pac-12 behind Southern California's 16 selections.

Irving, a junior who transferred from Minnesota in 2022, emerged as one of Oregon's most reliable and dynamic players last season and earned honorable mention all-Pac-12 honors. He led the team with 1,058 yards rushing and five touchdowns, and had 31 catches for 299 yards and three touchdowns. In the Ducks' win against North Carolina in the Holiday Bowl he rushed 13 times for 149 yards and two scores.

Dorlus, who was second-team all-Pac-12 last fall, is coming off a 39-tackle season that included a team-leading 9.5 tackles for a loss of yards.

Oregon defensive end Brandon Dorlus celebrates a tackle in the second half. The Oregon Ducks defeated the BYU Cougars 41-20 Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore.

Senior kicker Camden Lewis and safety Evan Williams, an offseason transfer from Fresno State, were named to the preseason second-team.

Earning honorable mention status for the Ducks were quarterback Bo Nix — who trailed in the voting to USC's Caleb Williams, the returning Heisman Trophy winner, and Washington's Michael Penix Jr. — wide receiver Troy Franklin, tight end Terrance Ferguson, offensive linemen Jackson Powers-Johnson, Josh Conerly Jr. and Ajani Cornelius, defensive end Jordan Burch, inside linebacker Jeffrey Bassa, and defensive backs Trikweze Bridges and Nikko Reed.

Pac-12 football media day is Friday in Las Vegas. Nix and Bassa will join coach Dan Lanning as Oregon's representatives.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: 14 Oregon Ducks earn preseason football all-Pac-12 media selections