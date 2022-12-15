Oregon's Brennan Rigsby joins Pac-12 Networks after scoring a season-high vs. UC Riverside

Pac-12 Network

No. 16 UCLA men's basketball defeats No. 20 Maryland by a final score of 87-60 on Wednesday, Dec. 14 in College Park. The Bruins improve to 9-2 overall on the season.