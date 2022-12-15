Oregon's Brennan Rigsby joins Pac-12 Networks after scoring a season-high vs. UC Riverside
Oregon student-athlete Brennan Rigsby follows-up with Pac-12 Networks' Casey Jacobsen and Rich Burk after the Ducks' victory against UC Riverside on Wednesday, Dec. 14 in Eugene.