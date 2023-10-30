Advertisement

Oregon's Bo Nix claims another Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week award, presented by Nextiva

Pac-12 Network

Bo Nix won his second Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week award, presented by Nextiva, of the 2023 season. Nix had three total touchdowns and 248 yards in Oregon's 35-6 win over Utah on Oct. 28, 2023.