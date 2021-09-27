Oregon's Bennett Williams named Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week after standout performance versus Arizona

Oregon safety Bennett Williams named Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week, presented by Nextiva for Week Four, for Monday, Sept. 27. Williams led the Ducks' defense in a 41-19 win over Arizona to open Pac-12 play, recording two of the Ducks' five total interceptions. The junior safety also matched his season-high with eight tackles, including six solo. Follow Pac-12 football this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 football to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.