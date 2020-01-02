Oregonians Justin Herbert and Brady Breeze become Duck legends with Rose Bowl win

The closest bowl game of the season, yet.

The highest attendance of this season's bowl games, yet.

66 degrees and a blue clear sky at kickoff.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

A pink sunset glittering from Oregon's chrome helmets.

Green and yellow confetti falling from the sky.

Nike co-founder Phil Knight grinning from ear to ear.

A tear rolling down the face of senior linebacker Troy Dye on the victors stage.

Coach Mario Cristobal dancing to "Shout" out of the Stadium with his sons by his sides.

Two Oregonians (who scored all of UO's touchdowns) crowned offensive and defensive most valuable players.

A complete and totally emotional scene.

No. 6 Oregon's 28-27 win over No. 8 Wisconsin lived up to the name, ‘The Granddaddy of Them All'.

The senior class earned the best win of their careers in their last games as Ducks. Senior linebacker La'Mar Winston Jr. took the win as an opportunity for a teaching moment, hugging junior Nick Pickett as photographers swarmed, reiterating that Pickett must carry the torch to continue the legacy to get the Ducks back to the Rose Bowl (or beyond) next season.

Winston Jr., a Central Catholic graduate, was an integral part of why Oregon finished eighth nationally in scoring defense and couldn't have been happier for the Rose Bowl Offensive Most Valuable Player, Justin Herbert. The four-year starter had the chance to be the hero and he sprinted towards it with shocking speed. Herbert wow'd with his legs, rushing for three touchdowns, including a 30-yard rushing touchdown that won the game.

Story continues

I'm going to be honest with you, we've been telling him to run all year! All year, we've been telling him to run! He runs in practice and torches us. So I told him, ‘Pull that thing and get loose! Stiff arm them dudes, juke them dudes. Is he a running back or a quarterback? We don't know. –Winston Jr.

It was not only Herbert's first career game with three rushing touchdowns, but he also became the first quarterback to have three rushing touchdowns in the Rose Bowl since Vince Young in 2006. A storybook ending for the quarterback who grew up idolizing Marcus Mariota and Joey Harrington from down the street at Sheldon High School in Eugene, Oregon.

It's legendary. I think (Herbert) is a guy that you can't – it's hard to even script this kind of Hollywood story, right? Right down the road, born and raised, just like Brady (Breeze), been watching Oregon Duck football forever. And they're sitting here in front of you as Rose Bowl champions -­not only as Rose Bowl champions but as MVPs of the Rose Bowl after winning the Pac-12 Championship. –Coach Mario Cristobal

Coach Cristobal became the fifth Oregon coach to reach 12 wins in a season with large part to Defensive Most Valuable Player, Breeze.

Breeze, who is also a graduate of Central Catholic, badgered Wisconsin constantly, providing Oregon with drive saving tackles multiple times on deep passes and leading the team with 11 tackles. With the offense sputtering, Breeze provided momentum-shifting plays when the Ducks needed it most: scoring on a fumbled punt and forcing a fumble late in the fourth quarter that turned into the game-winning score.

Before the game, Breeze warmed up with his teammates and took the time to sign autographs and take photos with kids before heading into the locker room to suit up in uniform. Breeze, whose uncle Chase Cota started at safety for Oregon's Gang Green defense in the 1995 Rose Bowl, knows what its like to be in the stands with a dream.

It's cool to see all these people waving at us in the stands... Just like I was when I was at the game watching Ohio State play Oregon and watching Florida State play Oregon. I was just a fan, dreaming of playing in these type of games. –Breeze

With two hometown kids making the difference in Pasadena, the 106th Rose Bowl could be considered a Disney Movie plot or a chippy 15-round fight for the title. It's really in the (teary) eye of the beholder.

Oregonians Justin Herbert and Brady Breeze become Duck legends with Rose Bowl win originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest