Oregon WR Troy Franklin declares for the 2024 NFL draft

The wide receiver class for the upcoming draft class is becoming more and more stacked with each week as yet another stud playmaker is taking his talents to the next level. Oregon WR Troy Franklin announced he will be entering the 2024 NFL Draft.

Franklin was a stud for the Ducks’ dominant offense this year, compiling his best season yet for quarterback Bo Nix. Franklin managed to tally 81 catches, 1,383 yards, and a whopping 14 touchdowns through the air. This proved to be a big jump for the junior who failed to pass the century mark the year prior.

Oregon WR Troy Franklin

6’3” 187 YDS

2023: 81 REC 1,383 YDS 14 TD 🔹RECV Grade – 87.3

🔹YAC/REC – 6.6

🔹Y/RR – 3.32

🔹ADOT – 12.9 Is one of the most explosive players in college football pic.twitter.com/vLm4AkSCjV — Kevin (@Daboys_22) December 16, 2023

Standing at 6’3″ and 187 pounds, Franklin has the makings of a classic ‘X’ receiver at the next level despite being a bit slim. With top-tier athleticism and game-breaking speed to go along with his size, Franklin can be a reliable deep threat and playmaker for whichever team drafts him. With his talent pool, it would be surprising if Franklin did not hear his name called in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire