Oregon WR Troy Franklin in Cleveland ahead of the 2024 NFL draft

The 2024 NFL draft is set to kick off in about three weeks, and the Cleveland Browns are hard at work finalizing their board. Wide receiver is near the top of the list of needs in a loaded class, and a top option, Oregon’s Troy Franklin, is in Cleveland around the time the Browns would be hosting prospects for a visit.

A post on Franklin’s Instagram suggests he was in Cleveland, presumably on a Top 30 predraft visit with the Browns. Franklin is undersized, but he brings a ton of speed and explosiveness to the table, which Cleveland could use more of at wide receiver. His ability to stretch the field vertically would help take the passing attack of Cleveland to a whole other level.

An underrated part of Franklin’s game is his route running. He has such reasonable body control, and he gets in and out of his breaks well. Franklin creates a good amount of separation and tracks the ball when it’s in the air so well. Having a player like this for Deshaun Watson, with all the other weapons, would be great for Browns fans in 2024.

