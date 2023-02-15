Oregon WR Traeshon Holden dismissed from team after being arrested on multiple charges

The Oregon Ducks officially dismissed wide receiver Traeshon Holden from the program on Wednesday after the Alabama transfer was arrested on multiple charges, including unlawful use of a weapon, menacing, and coercion.

The report of Holden’s dismissal was first reported by On3’s Jarrid Denney, and I can confirm that Holden is currently booked at the Lane County Jail and has been dismissed from the team.

Holden had yet to play a game for the Ducks after coming to Eugene via the transfer portal from the Alabama Crimson Tide. In three years with Alabama, Holden played in 21 games, racking up 46 catches for 570 yards and 7 touchdowns.

The loss of Holden is significant for Oregon, as they were looking to fill out their wide receiver depth chart around Troy Franklin and Kris Hutson, the two biggest returning contributors from last season. The Ducks saw Dont’e Thornton enter the transfer portal this year, and Chase Cota graduated.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire