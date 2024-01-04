Oregon WR Traeshon Holden announces plans for 2024 season

With all of the transfer portal departures across the landscape of college football, it’s always nice when a player stays put and is hopeful for next season.

Oregon has already learned wide receiver Tez Johnson was going to return for his senior season and now he has company.

Traeshon Holden, another wide receiver and a former transfer portal player himself via Alabama, announced via X that he would be spending another year in Eugene.

Holden had a nice year as the backup to Troy Franklin and if all goes according to plan, he should have a very productive year in 2024. In his first season as a Duck, Holden had 37 catches for 452 yards and six touchdowns.

