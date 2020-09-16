Oregon WR Mycah Pittman urges Pac-12 to reconsider fall football decision originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Mycah Pittman wants to play football this fall.

The Oregon wide receiver penned a note on Twitter Tuesday night asking the Pac-12 to allow players the opportunity to opt-in or opt-out of the 2020 season.

Dear @pac12, I ask if you guys can give us players an option to opt in or out. Display the risk of us playing this season and let us agree upon it. For you guys to take something away from me that I love so dearly it hurts and I had no option but listen. #WeWantToPlay — MJP (@MycahPittman) September 15, 2020

As James Crepea of The Oregonian noted, Pittman's father, Michael, mentioned this spring that a family member was battling COVID-19.

Additional context in Mycah Pittman demanding the Pac-12 start he season: His father, Michael Pittman Sr., said in March/April a family member was having a tough battle with COVID — James Crepea (@JamesCrepea) September 16, 2020

Pittman isn't alone in his decision. Oregon offensive line coach Alex Mirabal, strength and conditioning coach Aaron Feld and offensive guard Marcus Harper II were among staff and players who joined Pittman in demanding the conference start its football season.

I want to COACH! I’m OPTING-IN with #4! Let’s RIDE #4 https://t.co/OJV5ysVXBQ — Alex Mirabal (@CoachMirabal) September 16, 2020

I Want To Play https://t.co/EJtpb6Bl8a — Marcus Harper II (@Marcus2_H) September 16, 2020

Twitter needs a “opt-in” button!!!! I’m in my dude... but first, LETS GET THIS WORK!!! 💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼

😤😤😤 https://t.co/zxCeA9nUWg — Aaron Feld (@coachfeld) September 16, 2020

@pac12 A football season is more than feasible. We’ve shown it can be done. The @oregonfootball program, coaches and medical staff have done an incredible job with rigid prevention standards and providing thousands of tests. And NOT ONE single positive. It can and should be done. — Bennett Williams (@bennettw04) September 16, 2020

Dear @pac12 I miss competing with my brothers and the long hard hours we put in to win bowl games with my coaches Let us prove we are the best OL in the country. Please give us the chance first to choose to opt in or out to play instead of silencing our voices #WeWantToPlay https://t.co/PlhFp256r0 — Malaesala (@SalaDaBeast) September 16, 2020

The post comes hours after USC football players Amon-Ra St. Brown and Kedon Slovis urged California Gov. Gavin Newsom to lift restrictions prohibiting players in the state from practicing.

While NFL teams have been given the clearance to play this fall due to their daily coronavirus testing protocols, Pac-12 teams in California and Oregon remain on lockdown from practicing.

With the current restrictions in place, it makes it difficult for the Pac-12 Conference to reconsider its decision in resuming football activities this fall.

The Big Ten is expected to announce it approved an 8-game slate beginning on October 17, as Jeff Potrykus of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Tuesday, meaning the Pac-12 would be the lone Power Five conference to not participate in fall football.

ESPN’s Heather Dinich reported earlier this week that the Pac-12’s “most aggressive” return to play plan would have players back on the field by late November. This comes after the conference announced its partnership with Quidel Corporation, which manufactures FDA-approved rapid tests that enable student-athletes to be tested daily for the coronavirus.

Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott called the purchase of the new tests a "game-changer" and said the conference will begin testing on student-athletes in October.

Oregon has told its players to report to campus on September 20 with training beginning a week later. Meanwhile, other Pac-12 coaches such as Oregon State's Jonathan Smith have stated they need six weeks of full-contact practice before playing games.

If that's the case, and the six-week training period is implemented, then the Pac-12 college football season could begin as soon as November 7, speculatively speaking, two months ahead of the tentatively scheduled January 1, 2021 timeline.

