Oregon WR Mycah Pittman shows off insane Oregon swag collection

Likely the first thing you think of when you hear the words "Oregon Football" is a revolving door of endless uniforms.

In fact, you can listen more about how the Ducks sparked this uniform craze in ‘Sports Uncovered: The uniform craze that revolutionized college football.'

It hasn't become just a topic of conversation on Saturdays. The Oregon Athletic department releases Saturday's uniform days before kickoff to get fans excited and to get fans talking.

But the swag doesn't just end at uniforms on game days.

From signature backpacks to specific bowl game attire and even travel outfits, the Oregon Ducks are constantly dressed head to Nike shoe in the latest and greatest gear.

Sophomore wide receiver Mycah Pittman brings out his closet (literally) to show off his Oregon swag collection.

The Ducks have begun voluntary in-person workouts, as permitted by the NCAA and Pac-12 Conference, in Eugene, Oregon.

The NCAA has extended the 'dead period' for in-person recruiting, but that hasn't slowed down head coach Mario Cristobal and his staff from landing elite recruits from all over the country.

