Mycah Pittman shows what it's like to be a student-athlete in quarantine

Do you find yourself asking, "Gee, I wonder what the student-athletes can do right now during this life of quarantine?" or "I wonder what student-athletes are allowed to do during this quarantine?"

Well, you are in luck.

Oregon football sophomore wide receiver Mycah Pittman is just your guy.

On Saturday, June 13, Pittman posted a YouTube video to his personal YouTube page giving you a glimpse of what a day in this life of quarantine is like for student-athletes. Pittman gives you a behind-the-scenes tour of his room and Twitch streaming setup, what he eats during the day, a voluntary workout with some of his teammates, and much more.

It can be difficult to keep track of everything we can and can't do in regards to the COVID-19 pandemic. What seemed like football was on the right track and right timeline to start on time has now taken a bit of a halt. Oregon Governor Kate Brown announced late last week that she is putting a halt on all phase re-openings for one week to slow down the spiked number of cases of coronavirus in Oregon, which includes Lane County and Eugene, Oregon, both already in Phase 2 of Brown's re-opening plan.

But make no mistake, the reigning Pac-12 Champions and Rose Bowl victors are still (safely) putting in work and preparing for whenever the college football season starts up again.

You can watch the full video below:

Photo image by Scott Boldt, student at the University of Oregon.

