Oregon WR commit Dallas Wilson quickly rising among top-ranked players in 2025 class

On January 17, 2023, a player by the name of Dallas Wilson announced that he was committing to the Oregon Ducks.

I had never heard of him, and I’m sure that a lot of Oregon fans were with me in asking “Who?” when the news came out.

Upon further research, it turned out that Wilson was a wide receiver from Florida in the class of 2025 who had received an offer from Oregon just hours before offering his verbal commitment. He was unrated by all of the major recruiting websites, so it was hard to get a feeling for how excited fans were to get about his commitment. He looked good, but nobody knew too much about him just yet.

They’re quickly learning.

While Wilson, a 6-foot-3, 180-pound player out of Tampa Bay has continued to grow and put highlights on tape, the recruiting world is taking notice. While ESPN and Rivals have yet to grade him out, both 247Sports and On3 have done their scouting, and the results are incredibly impressive.

While still considered a high-end 4-star, Wilson is rated as the No. 21 overall player in the 2025 class by 247Sports, and the No. 4 WR in the class. On3 is not as generous with their ranking, though he still lands as the No. 105 player and No. 17 WR.

Not too bad for a recruit that few Oregon fans knew of when he committed, huh?

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire