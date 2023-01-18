Oregon WR Caleb Chapman announces transfer from Ducks

Zachary Neel
·1 min read

The Oregon Ducks lost another player to the transfer portal on Tuesday, with veteran wide receiver Caleb Chapman announcing that he would be leaving Eugene.

Chapman only spent one season with the Ducks, where he logged one catch for 15 yards. Before coming to Eugene, Chapman spent three years with the Texas A&M Aggies, but dealt with a lot of injuries during his time at College Station.

While an early injury caused Chapman to miss some time in 2022, it was hard to the veteran transfer to get onto the field once he was fully healthy. We will see where he ends up for his final year of college eligibility.

Caleb Williams’ Transfer Portal Profile

Twitter

Collegiate Stats

Oregon Ducks

2022: 9 Games | 1 catch, 15 yards

Texas A&M Aggies

2021: 6 Games | 13 catches, 210 yards

2020: 3 Games | 14 catches, 197 yards, 3 TD

2019: 2 Games | 1 catch, 6 yards

Vitals

Height

6-foot-5

Weight

210 pounds

Hometown

Friendswood, Texas

Projected Position

Wide Receiver

Class

2019

 

Former Recruiting Profile

Stars

Rating

State

Projected Position

247Sports

3

89

TX

WR

247Sports Composite

4

0.8942

TX

WR

Rivals

3

5.8

TX

WR

ESPN

4

80

TX

WR

On3 Recruiting

TX

WR

Highlights

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire

Recommended Stories