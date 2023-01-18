Oregon WR Caleb Chapman announces transfer from Ducks

The Oregon Ducks lost another player to the transfer portal on Tuesday, with veteran wide receiver Caleb Chapman announcing that he would be leaving Eugene.

Chapman only spent one season with the Ducks, where he logged one catch for 15 yards. Before coming to Eugene, Chapman spent three years with the Texas A&M Aggies, but dealt with a lot of injuries during his time at College Station.

While an early injury caused Chapman to miss some time in 2022, it was hard to the veteran transfer to get onto the field once he was fully healthy. We will see where he ends up for his final year of college eligibility.

Caleb Williams’ Transfer Portal Profile

Twitter

I’m in the portal — Caleb Chapman (@Chappyboy21) January 18, 2023

Collegiate Stats

Oregon Ducks

2022: 9 Games | 1 catch, 15 yards

Texas A&M Aggies

2021: 6 Games | 13 catches, 210 yards

2020: 3 Games | 14 catches, 197 yards, 3 TD

2019: 2 Games | 1 catch, 6 yards

Vitals

Height 6-foot-5 Weight 210 pounds Hometown Friendswood, Texas Projected Position Wide Receiver Class 2019

Former Recruiting Profile

Stars Rating State Projected Position 247Sports 3 89 TX WR 247Sports Composite 4 0.8942 TX WR Rivals 3 5.8 TX WR ESPN 4 80 TX WR On3 Recruiting TX WR

Highlights

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire