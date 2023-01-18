Oregon WR Caleb Chapman announces transfer from Ducks
The Oregon Ducks lost another player to the transfer portal on Tuesday, with veteran wide receiver Caleb Chapman announcing that he would be leaving Eugene.
Chapman only spent one season with the Ducks, where he logged one catch for 15 yards. Before coming to Eugene, Chapman spent three years with the Texas A&M Aggies, but dealt with a lot of injuries during his time at College Station.
While an early injury caused Chapman to miss some time in 2022, it was hard to the veteran transfer to get onto the field once he was fully healthy. We will see where he ends up for his final year of college eligibility.
Transfer Portal Profile
I’m in the portal
— Caleb Chapman (@Chappyboy21) January 18, 2023
Collegiate Stats
Oregon Ducks
2022: 9 Games | 1 catch, 15 yards
Texas A&M Aggies
2021: 6 Games | 13 catches, 210 yards
2020: 3 Games | 14 catches, 197 yards, 3 TD
2019: 2 Games | 1 catch, 6 yards
Vitals
Height
6-foot-5
Weight
210 pounds
Hometown
Friendswood, Texas
Projected Position
Wide Receiver
Class
2019
Former Recruiting Profile
Stars
Rating
State
Projected Position
247Sports
3
89
TX
WR
247Sports Composite
4
0.8942
TX
WR
Rivals
3
5.8
TX
WR
ESPN
4
80
TX
WR
On3 Recruiting
TX
WR
