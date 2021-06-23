Oregon women's basketball's Lydia Giomi is the Ducks female 2021 Tom Hansen Award winner
A four-time scholar-athlete award recipient at Oregon, Lydia Giomi was a part of one of the most successful recruiting classes during her time at Oregon, winning three Pac-12 Regular Season and two Pac-12 Tournament titles. Her off the field endeavors include reading to several elementary schools in the local community, volunteering with the Special Olympics, and many others. She was also the 2020 College Football Playoff Dr. Pepper Go Teach tuition winner.