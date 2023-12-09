Oregon women's basketball tops Idaho Vandals to snap two-game skid

Oregon’s Chance Gray, center, brings the ball down court during the second half of the Duck’s exhibition against Southern Oregon at Matthew Knight Arena Oct 29, 2023 in Eugene, Oregon.

The Oregon women’s basketball team defeated Idaho and snapped a two-game skid at Matthew Knight Arena Friday, 59-51.

The Ducks (5-3), despite making just one of their 11 3-point attempts, dominated inside, and led by Chance Gray, Grace VanSlooten, and Phillipina Kyei, snuck out the win at home.

“We relied tonight on our big three,” Oregon coach Kelly Graves said. “They all had really nice solid games. But we’ve got to have more contributors.”

Gray scored a game-high 20 points, making eight free throws late to seal the win. VanSlooten scored 17 points and hauled in 10 rebounds, and Kyei had another monster double-double with 16 points and 17 boards.

Against an undersized team, and with an emphasis on holding the Vandals to just one shot, the Ducks exploited their size mismatch almost all night, especially with Kyei.

“We got a lot of paint touches,” Kyei said. “Which we talked about before because we knew they’d have no answer for us.”

Oregon will get some sleep and then head right back to MKA to take on Portland State at 2 p.m. Saturday, less than 24 hours after it tipped off against Idaho. It’ll be the second leg of the Ducks’ three-games-in-four-days stretch this weekend in Eugene.

