Oregon women’s golf advances to NCAA championships after 2nd place finish in Auburn regional

The Oregon Ducks women’s golf team is headed to the NCAA national championships once again after an impressive showing in the Auburn Regionals early this week.

This is the first time Oregon is back in the NCAA championships after missing out on a bid in 2023.

The Ducks used a stellar final round on Wednesday to secure a second-place finish in the Auburn Regional, shooting 14-over on the week, four shots behind first-place finisher LSU, and seven shots ahead of third-place North Carolina.

Two young Ducks led the way, with freshmen Kiara Romero and Ting-Hsuan Huang both shooting 2-over on the tournament and finishing in 10th place individually. Ching-Tzu Chen finished in 12th with a 4-over for the tournament, freshman Karen Tsuru shot 6-over for a tie of 16th place, and senior Minori Nagano tied for 40th place with a 16-over finish.

With the top-five finish, Oregon now looks ahead to the NCAA Championships at Omni La Costa Resort & Spa in Carlsbad, California. The tournament starts on May 17 and runs through the 22.

