Oregon women’s golf advances to match play at NCAA Championships

The Oregon Ducks women’s golf team did what they needed to do on Monday, finishing strong in the third and final round of stroke play at the NCAA Championship and qualifying for the highly-anticipated match play, which begins on Tuesday.

The Ducks finished tied for sixth place in the stroke play, coming in at 19-over par. They will be the No. 7 seed in the match play, going up against 2-seed LSU in the first round of the match play.

True freshman Kiara Romero led the way once again for the Ducks, shooting an even 72 on the day and capping off a score of -4 for the stroke play. Romero finished in sixth place overall for the individual championship.

Ching-Tzu Chen and Minori Nagano combined to shoot 5-under par over their final nine holes of the day to help get the Ducks into position to make the cut.

The quarterfinals of the matchplay will take place on Tuesday morning, and the semifinals will be held in the afternoon.

