Oregon women’s basketball stay at No. 19 in AP poll; Dana Altman still outside of Top-25

Zachary Neel
·2 min read
Oregon women’s basketball stay at No. 19 in AP poll; Dana Altman still outside of Top-25
The most recent set of polls in the college basketball world came out on Monday morning, and there was some important movement for the Oregon Ducks.

Most notably, Kelly Graves and the women’s basketball team stayed No. 19 in the AP Top-25, but jumped up to No. 10 in the NET rankings after their blowout win vs. USC on Sunday afternoon. They were No. 15 in the NET rankings last week.

After an inexcusable home loss to the Colorado Buffaloes last week, things don’t look as bright for Dana Altman and the men’s basketball team. They currently sit with a 13-7 record and are 6-3 in conference play. The Ducks were not ranked inside the top-25 of the Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll, though they did receive one vote. Oregon currently sits at No. 58 in the NET rankings, dangerously close to what would be the NCAA Tournament bubble.

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

Gonzaga

17-2

784 (16)

1

Auburn

20-1

784 (16)

+1

3

Purdue

18-3

691

+3

4

UCLA

16-2

647

+4

5

Arizona

17-2

618

-2

6

Duke

17-3

604

+1

7

Kentucky

17-4

595

+6

8

Baylor

18-3

584

-4

9

Houston

18-2

567

10

Kansas

17-3

511

-5

11

Wisconsin

17-3

478

12

Villanova

16-5

461

13

Michigan St

16-4

405

-3

14

Texas Tech

16-5

386

15

Providence

18-2

384

+2

16

Ohio State

13-5

296

17

Connecticut

15-4

260

+2

18

Illinois

15-5

256

+3

19

USC

18-3

199

-4

20

Tennessee

14-6

147

21

Texas

16-5

134

+4

22

Iowa State

16-5

129

+2

23

Xavier

15-5

1113

24

Marquette

15-7

80

+3

25

LSU

16-5

78

-7

With about a month left in the season, the Ducks have very little room for error, which is a tough thing to hear as they get set to kick off their mountain road trip against Colorado in Boulder, where they have never won.

