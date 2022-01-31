Oregon women’s basketball stay at No. 19 in AP poll; Dana Altman still outside of Top-25
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Dana AltmanBasketball coach
- Kelly GravesAmerican basketball coach
The most recent set of polls in the college basketball world came out on Monday morning, and there was some important movement for the Oregon Ducks.
Most notably, Kelly Graves and the women’s basketball team stayed No. 19 in the AP Top-25, but jumped up to No. 10 in the NET rankings after their blowout win vs. USC on Sunday afternoon. They were No. 15 in the NET rankings last week.
Related
Oregon Ducks announce new state-of-the-art golf facility at Emerald Valley Golf Club
After an inexcusable home loss to the Colorado Buffaloes last week, things don’t look as bright for Dana Altman and the men’s basketball team. They currently sit with a 13-7 record and are 6-3 in conference play. The Ducks were not ranked inside the top-25 of the Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll, though they did receive one vote. Oregon currently sits at No. 58 in the NET rankings, dangerously close to what would be the NCAA Tournament bubble.
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
Gonzaga
17-2
784 (16)
–
1
Auburn
20-1
784 (16)
+1
3
Purdue
18-3
691
+3
4
UCLA
16-2
647
+4
5
Arizona
17-2
618
-2
6
Duke
17-3
604
+1
7
Kentucky
17-4
595
+6
8
Baylor
18-3
584
-4
9
Houston
18-2
567
–
10
Kansas
17-3
511
-5
11
17-3
478
–
12
Villanova
16-5
461
–
13
16-4
405
-3
14
Texas Tech
16-5
386
–
15
Providence
18-2
384
+2
16
13-5
296
–
17
Connecticut
15-4
260
+2
18
Illinois
15-5
256
+3
19
18-3
199
-4
20
Tennessee
14-6
147
–
21
16-5
134
+4
22
Iowa State
16-5
129
+2
23
Xavier
15-5
1113
–
24
Marquette
15-7
80
+3
25
LSU
16-5
78
-7
With about a month left in the season, the Ducks have very little room for error, which is a tough thing to hear as they get set to kick off their mountain road trip against Colorado in Boulder, where they have never won.
List
'He treats you like a human;' 4-star RB Jayden Limar finds connection with Dan Lanning on visit