Oregon without 19 scholarship players vs WSU including Mycah Pittman
You may have noticed a few players missing from the field as the No. 11 Oregon Ducks took the field Saturday against the Washington State Cougars in Pullman, Washington.
The Ducks are without 19 scholarship players, including wide receiver Mycah Pittman, corner Daewood Davis, and safety Steve Stephens.
According to The Oregonian, here is a complete list of who did not travel to Pullman, WA:
Mycah Pittman, Robby Ashford, Steve Stephens IV, Jaden Navarrette, Justin Flowe, Daewood Davis, Cale Millen, Spencer Webb, Jayvaun Wilson, JJ Greenfield, Hunter Kampmoyer, Popo Aumavae, Jayson Jones, Faaope Laloulu, Patrick Herbert, Cam McCormick, Lance Wilhoite, Isaah Crocker, Maceal Afaese.
Michael Pittman Sr. (Mycah's dad) chimed in on Twitter:
My Son is 100% healthy. But I will let Mario announce the reasoning when or if he feels necessary. All I can say is that Mycah was scheduled to play until about 1pm today and things changed. It was out of my Son’s control.
— Michael Pittman Sr. (@MPittman_Sr) November 15, 2020
Already in the first quarter, sophomore quarterback Tyler Shough has already spread the love on offense hitting receivers Kris Hutson, Devon Williams and Josh Delgado. Freshman Hutson earning his first career start today in replace of Pittman.