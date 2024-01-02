Oregon wins its last football game as a Pac-12 school

The existence of Pac-12 football might technically have ended, due to Washington State and Oregon State officially being “Pac-12” members. In any meaningful sense, though, the history of Pac-12 football has been halted by the exodus of 10 schools to two other conferences. That history might be revived in several years, but for now, the road is hitting a dead end.

The Oregon Ducks are part of that story. They played their last Pac-12 football game (at least for now) on Monday in the Fiesta Bowl. They defeated Liberty, 45-6.

Ducks Wire wrote:

“Bo Nix was as efficient as ever as he methodically led the Ducks to six touchdown drives, including four touchdown passes in the second quarter alone.

“Tez Johnson continued his tremendous second half of the season with 11 catches and a touchdown. Oregon fans can only hope he returns to Eugene for one more season.

“Liberty came into the Fiesta Bowl averaging over 300 yards rushing a game, but against the Ducks, the Flames gained just 168 yards on the ground.”

Next stop for Oregon: the Big Ten, as is the case with USC.

