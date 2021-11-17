Oregon wide receiver Mycah Pittman is no longer with the football program

After rumors surfaced throughout the week, Oregon Ducks football coach Mario Cristobal confirmed the reports during his Wednesday press conference.

Oregon wide receiver Mycah Pittman has decided to enter the transfer portal and is no longer with the Ducks football team.

"He's moving on," Cristobal said. "We're moving on. We wish him the best and we don't judge."

In seven games this season, Pittman had 12 receptions for 197 yards. He also returned 15 punts for 151 yards.

Throughout his three seasons at Oregon, Pittman registered 38 catches for 547 yards and two touchdowns. While he has been productive throughout his time in Eugene, Pittman hasn't had a catch since Oregon's victory over Colorado on Oct. 30.

Pittman wasn't even targeted in the Ducks latest win against Washington State. On Twitter, Pittman said his goodbyes to Cristobal and the Oregon fans.

My message to Oregon. I really do love y’all and want to thank everyone for the support the past 2 and a half years. pic.twitter.com/lk6stkRb48 — MJP (@MycahPittman) November 17, 2021

"I want to start off staying this has been the hardest decision of my life and I am so honored and blessed to play for a university like Oregon," Pittman said. "I have made countless memories with teammates, coaches, trainers that I can never pay back. My love and respect for Oregon will remain.

"This is what I feel is best for me and my future. I have a tremendous amount of respect for Coach Cristobal and only wish great things for his program."

Pittman committed to Oregon as a four-star recruit in 2019 after receiving offers from Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State and Boise State. During his time at Oregon, Pittman had his fair share of injuries.

In 2019, Pittman missed the first four games of the season due to a broken collarbone. He later had an arm fracture that same year, which caused him to miss three additional games but he did return for the 2020 Rose Bowl.

After the news of Pittman's departure, the Ducks will rely more on Troy Franklin and Dont'e Thronton for production. Also, the injury of Johnny Johnson III certainly doesn't help as he was carted to the locker room because of a apparent right foot/ankle injury against Washington State.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Ducks WR Mycah Pittman is no longer with the program