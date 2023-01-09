Oregon wide receiver Dont’e Thornton commits to Tennessee

Oregon wide receiver Dont’e Thornton announced his commitment to Tennessee on Monday.

“Go Vols,” Thornton announced Monday.

The 6-foot-5, 197-pound wide receiver entered the NCAA transfer portal on Dec. 5.

Thornton appeared in 25 games from 2021-22 with the Ducks. He recorded 26 receptions, 541 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns, while totaling six rushing yards on two attempts.

Thornton was initially offered by Tennessee on April 25, 2019 under head coach Jeremy Pruitt.

The 2023 season will be the third for the Vols under head coach Josh Heupel.

Heupel has compiled an 18-8 (10-6 SEC) record as Tennessee’s head coach from 2021-22. He was hired in Jan. 2021.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire