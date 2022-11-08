Oregon WBB recap: The Ducks send Northwestern packing in season opener

Oregon women’s basketball coach Kelly Graves keeps saying that he’s really excited for the 2022-23 season. Now we know why.

The Ducks completely dismantled a fairly decent Northwestern team out of the Big Ten 100-57 in the season opener for both teams. Freshman Grace VanSlooten led Oregon with 20 points.

The 6-foot-3 forward surely didn’t look like she was playing her very first college game. VanSlooten was 10-of-16 from the field. Fellow freshman Jennah Isai also wasn’t exactly shy in her debut. She added 15 points and Te-Hina Paopao lit up the stat sheet with 15 points, six rebounds and three assists.

Freshman guard Chance Gray, a five-star and top-10 recruit, scored 14 points in her Duck debut.

Oregon is still adjusting without its power forward Sedona Prince, who injured her elbow and has decided to move on to a professional career. That means players such as 6-foot-8 Phillipina Kyei will see more playing time and so far, so good for the sophomore center. She added eight points and eight boards.

The Ducks shot 36-of-68 (53 percent) from the field and held the Wildcats to just 36 percent on 22-of-61 shooting. Caleigh Walsh led Northwestern with 15 points.

Final Score: Oregon 100, Northwestern 57

Duck Players of the Game

Grace Vanslooten: 20 points, 10-of-16 FG

Jennah Isai: 17 points, 9-of-10 free throws

Te-Hina Paopao: 15 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists

Chance Gray: 14 points

Top Opponent

Caileigh Walsh: 15 points, 6 rebounds

Jillian Brown: 9 points

What's next?

Oregon will host Seattle University Saturday, Nov. 12 at 11 a.m. PST at Matthew Knight Arena. The game was originally scheduled for later in the day, but with the football game with Washington at 4 pm, the women’s basketball team wanted to make sure fans had the opportunity to attend both events.

