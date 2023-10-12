Have Oregon and Washington separated themselves from USC?

USC, Oregon, and Washington are all playing a huge spotlight game this weekend. Oregon and Washington are playing each other, while USC is at Notre Dame.

We’re asking our Pac-12 football panel some questions.

One of them is this:

USC, Oregon, and Washington have all played a lot of bad teams in the first half of the season. Has this masked their weaknesses, or will these teams be ready to answer the bell in big games? If it’s not the same for all three teams, what’s the key difference among them?

Here’s how our panel responded:

Matt Zemek: The key difference among these three teams is that USC has Alex Grinch. The Trojans undeniably have the worst defense of these three teams and therefore the smallest margin for error. Caleb Williams has masked their weaknesses in addition to the soft schedule. We can’t deny that USC is in the most trouble of the three top Pac-12 contenders, though if Cam Rising of Utah can’t play against USC, the Trojans’ odds of being unbeaten in conference play heading into November will increase markedly

Matt Wadleigh: I think it definitely masked their weaknesses. We saw Washington and USC struggle against Arizona (yikes), and Oregon had a bit of trouble against Texas Tech. Still, great teams find a way to win when their backs are against the wall.

Zachary Neel: For Washington and Oregon, I think that they’ve largely been able to get through the first five games without losing much shine because of the level of competition they’ve faced, for sure. There have been bad games and miscues, but it never hurt either team because they were still able to win in dominant fashion. For USC, however, it’s been impossible to ignore the weakness so far, with the defense looking just as bad as it did a year ago, despite playing bad teams. That definitely gives me less confidence in the Trojans’ ability to answer the bell in big games.

