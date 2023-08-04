Oregon and Washington reportedly joining Ohio State in the Big Ten conference

Oregon and Washington are in the final stages of joining the Big Ten Conference.

According to multiple reports, both Washington and Oregon informed Pac-12 presidents that both plan to accept invitations to join the Big Ten.

Oregon and Washington are set to join USC and UCLA as former Pac-12 teams to make the jump to the Big Ten. All four are expected to join the league in 2024 and expand the conference to 18 teams.

According to Dellenger and Wetzel, both Washington and Oregon are expected to agree to a cut rate of the Big Ten's media revenue, which is still expected to be more than the Pac-12's proposed deal with Apple TV+.

The Buckeyes have faced the Ducks 10 times, winning nine matchups, including a meeting in the 2015 College Football Playoff National Championship Game. However, Oregon, after nine straight losses to the Buckeyes, beat Ohio State in Columbus Sept. 11, 2021, 35-28.

Ohio State currently has a home-and-home scheduled with Oregon in 2032 and 2033.

Ohio State Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) runs through Oregon Ducks safety Steve Stephens IV (7) during the second half of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.

The Buckeyes have faced off against Washington 12 times, winning nine times. The Buckeyes currently hold a four-game win streak against the Huskies, last beating Washington 28-23 in the 2019 Rose Bowl. Ohio State hasn't lost to Washington since 1994.

Ohio State called off a home-and-home series scheduled against Washington for 2024 and 2025 in February.

Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts

cgay@dispatch.com

@_ColinGay

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Oregon and Washington reportedly joining Ohio State in the Big Ten