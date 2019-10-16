Oregon-Washington football game preview

Pac-12 Networks' Mike Yam and Yogi Roth highlight key storylines to follow when No. 12 Oregon visits No. 25 Washington on Saturday afternoon. The Ducks carry a five-game win streak into the showdown and have won 13 of the last 15 meetings in the series between the two teams. The Huskies have outscored opponents 90-6 in the first quarter this season. Tune-in for "The Pregame" at 10:30 a.m. PT/ 11:30 a.m. MT before the two teams meet at Husky Stadium.

