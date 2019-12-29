Oregon vs. Wisconsin by the numbers: Wide Receivers comparison

In the ‘Granddaddy of Them All', the Oregon Ducks (11-2, 9-1 Pac-12) and Wisconsin Badgers (10-3, 7-3 Big Ten) will kick off the decade with the 2020 Rose Bowl. Both teams prioritize their rushing attacks to kick start the offense, but that run game sets up big pass plays to dynamic receivers.

Let's preview how the pass catchers compare to each other.

A quick glance at the numbers.

PASSING YARDS PER GAME:

Oregon: 267.5 yards per game

Wisconsin: 201.1 yards per game

PASSING YARDS ALLOWED PER GAME:

Oregon: 222.8 yards per game

Wisconsin: 191.2 yards per game

PASSING PLAYS PER GAME:

Oregon: 24.3 pass attempts per game

Wisconsin: 32.6 yards per game

RECEPTIONS PER GAME:

Oregon: 21.8 receptions per game

Wisconsin: 17.2 receptions per game

RECEPTIONS ALLOWED PER GAME:

Oregon: 21.1 receptions per game

Wisconsin: 15.4 receptions per game

OREGON (11-2 9-1 Pac-12)

The Ducks' passing attack has been hit or miss for much of the season. When quarterback Justin Herbert is accurate the attack be lethal. Last season the Ducks led the nation in drops but it appears that the team has addressed that issue in the offseason despite losing leading receiver Dillon Mitchell.

Players to watch:

Look for Herbert to get the ball to his most physically gifted receiver: Penn State graduate transfer Juwan Johnson. The 6-foot-4, 231 pound pass catcher can not only change a game with unstoppable catches off the back shoulder fade, but is a menace blocking in the run game when put in motion on the inside zone.

Freshman Mycah Pittman may be able to return in time for the Rose Bowl after breaking his arm against Arizona on November 16. Pittman was able to practice in full pads Saturday. In five games, Pittman had 14 receptions for 197 yards and two touchdowns.

WISCONSIN (10-3, 7-3 Big Ten)

The Badgers throw on less than 30 percent of their plays and prefer to pound the rock with All-American Jonathan Taylor. But they do still pass the ball when needed, or when the opposing defense disrespects the Badgers' passing attack.

Players to watch:

Junior Quintez Cephus has been the go-to target for quarterback Jack Coan all season. The 6-foot-1, 207 pound wideout has 52 receptions for 842 yards and six touchdowns, including back-to-back 100-yard receiving games to close out the season against top-ten teams (114 yards vs No. 8 Minnesota, 122 yards vs No. 1 Ohio State).

He also can get up if needed.

The Badgers' second leading pass catcher has been redshirt sophomore tight end Jake Ferguson who had 29 receptions for 363 yards and two touchdowns this season.

Jacob Harrison of Fansided had Ferguson ranked as the best tight end draft prospect heading into this season.

Ferguson is a traditional in-line tight end with good size at 6'5″, 245 pounds. Though he is far from a slouch as a receiver, his best quality is his blocking. Ferguson possesses a strong frame when coupled with sound technique which allows him to execute his assignments in a positive way. He handles defensive ends in the Big 10 about as well as you'd hope for in a tight end.

Advantage: Oregon

