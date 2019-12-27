Oregon vs. Wisconsin by the numbers: Running backs comparison

The 2020 Rose Bowl will feature two offenses that prioritize physicality and running the ball. However, their approaches to meeting that goal could not be more different. The Badgers love to run the ball, handing the ball off on more than 70 percent of their plays, while the Ducks incorporate a far more balanced approach, but still run the ball a lot.

A quick glance at the numbers:

RUSHING YARDS PER GAME:

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Oregon: 185.8 yards per game

Wisconsin: 201.1 yards per game

RUNNING PLAYS PER GAME:

Oregon: 36.6 attempts per game

Wisconsin: 43.8 yards per game

RUSHING YARDS ALLOWED:

Oregon: 108.3 yards per game

Wisconsin: 104.0 yards per game

OREGON (11-2 9-1 Pac-12)

Ever since Mario Cristobal took over the program he has implemented an SEC-like approach to physicality, which starts with the offensive line and running the ball. The Ducks have utilized a running back by committee approach to the season with a rotation of CJ Verdell, Travis Dye, and Cyrus Habibi-Likio.

Players to watch:

Redshirt sophomore CJ Verdell has been Oregon's bellcow back when needed rushing for 1,171 yards and eight touchdowns, including two 200-yard games against Colorado and Utah in the Pac-12 Championship. The latter performance came against a rushing defense ranked first in the nation heading into that game.

Sophomore Cyrus Habibi-Likio has operated as the Ducks' bruising running back this season. He uses his 6-foot-1, 222 pound frame to embrace contact and power through arm tackles on his way to 337 yards and 10 touchdowns. His best performance came in relief of Verdell on the road against Washington where he was used as a three-down back and came through with 14 carries for 81 yards and a touchdown.

WISCONSIN (10-3, 7-3 Big Ten)

Story continues

The Badgers love to run the ball and do so on over 70 percent of their possessions. The Ducks will need to sell out to stop the run to not let Wisconsin dominate time of possession like they love to.

Players to watch:

Unlike the Ducks, the Badgers have their guy and run him nearly every time. Junior Jonathan Taylor has carried the rock 299 times for 1,909 yards and 21 touchdowns. In November alone, he had three consecutive performances with over 200 yards rushing in victories: vs No. 18 Iowa (31 carries, 250 yards, 2 TD), @ Nebraska (25 carries, 204 yards, 2 TD) and vs Purdue (28 carries, 222 yards, TD). The All-American will be seeking a second consecutive 2,000 yard rushing season when he takes on the Ducks in the Rose Bowl.

Advantage: Wisconsin.

Oregon vs. Wisconsin by the numbers: Running backs comparison originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest