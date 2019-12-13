Oregon vs. Wisconsin by the numbers: Offensive comparison

The ‘Granddaddy of them all' will feature two star-studded offenses and be a stage that recognizes the offensive talent that will be showcased for Sunday's to come.

A quick glance at the numbers

POINTS PER GAME:

Wisconsin - 34.6

Oregon - 35.9

YARDS PER GAME:

Wisconsin - 441.8

Oregon - 450.7

PASSING YARDS PER GAME:

Wisconsin - 201.2

Oregon - 267.5

RUSHING YARDS PER GAME:

Wisconsin - 240.5

Oregon - 183.2

Let's break it down and highlight a few key players to watch

WISCONSIN

The Wisconsin offense is ranked third in the conference in terms of yards per game behind the Ohio State Buckeyes and Indiana Hoosiers. The Badgers are second in the conference in terms of rushing yards per game (approximately 32 yards behind Ohio State, lead by their running back J.K. Dobbins).

Another interesting stat is the Badgers' third (50.0) and fourth (14-of-18 for 77.8%) down conversion rate. Meaning if running back Jonathan Taylor, with his 6.5 yards per carry average against AP top 25 teams, can't get the Badgers going offensively, they are very efficient with limited down and distance to cover.

Players to watch:

It is darn near impossible to talk about the Wisconsin offense without mentioning running back Jonathan Taylor. The 5-foot-11, 219-pound junior back has put up video game numbers since stepping foot on campus: rushed for 1,977 yards as a freshman; 2,194 his sophomore season; and 1,909 this season with one game remaining. Taylor currently sits 27 yards shy of the nation's leader (Oklahoma State's Chuba Hubbard).

To put it in even more perspective, Taylor has rushed for more than 100+ yards in every game this season for the Badgers except for three. However, in two of those games, he rushed for two touchdowns.

The back-to-back Doak Walker Award winner for the nation's best running back is an absolute force all over the field.

OREGON

The Ducks offense got back on track in the Pac-12 Championship game after two subliminal performances against Arizona State and Oregon State in the previous two weeks leading up to the title game.

Oregon is in a similar place as the Badgers in-terms of conference statistics: Second or third respectively in each of the four categories listed above.

Players to watch:

Penei Sewell. The 2019 Outland Trophy winner has been pivotal for Oregon's ground attack as well as protecting quarterback Justin Herbert.

These two have played a combined 1,557 snaps at the tackle positions this season without allowing a sack.



Congrats to @peneisewell58 & @calthrock_54 on being @CBSSports All-Americans! #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/UhCP0pK19U



— Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) December 12, 2019

Justin Herbert. The 2019 William V. Campbell award winner returned to Oregon for his senior season for exactly this moment. The 6-foot-6, 237-pound Herbert ranks No. 16 nationally in total passing yards (3,333).

Johnny Johnson III has been on an absolute terror in the past four games. The junior wide receiver has caught a touchdown pass in each of those four games.

Oregon vs. Wisconsin by the numbers: Offensive comparison originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest